Brighton police investigating drowning in hotel pool

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department is investigating an incident involving the report of a drowning the Country Inn & Suites on East Henrietta Road, according to Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi.

Chief Catholdi sent out a tweet at 10:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Too early for specifics. With summer approaching, pool safety is something to be considered,” he wrote.

Details are limited at this time, but will be provided as they become available.

