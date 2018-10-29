Brighton man remembers several Pittsburgh shooting victims Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ira Jevotovsky, of Brighton, talks about the people the he knew who were shot in the mass shooting in Pittsburgh. [ + - ] Video

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - When he heard about the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Ira Jevotovsky knew he would know some of the victims.

“When I worked in Pittsburgh I knew at least the entire Jewish community through their kids,” Jevotovsky said.

He was the youth director at the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center in the early 80s.

That job brought him close to brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal, who with their disabilities demanded a good of Jevotovsky's time and attention.

Jevotovsky remembers them greeting everyone who entered the JCC.

“Sometimes you're just brought to tears because you think about what it was like to end your life that way. I know Cecil and Dave would have no knowledge of what was going on when it happened. They would turn and be shocked and look at it and be so puzzled and have no understanding of it. So I was not surprised that they would get hurt in that incident because they would not know what to do, they wouldn't not know to lay on the floor, it's just the sadness for them and know the pain they were going to go through, you feel bad for them, you feel bad for the community and you want to give them a big hug and say I love you,” Jevotovsky said.



At the vigil at B'rith Kodesh Sunday night, Jevotovsky grieved for his Pittsburgh community while finding comfort in his Rochester community.

His two worlds were joined first by the unspeakable then by the unbreakable.