Brighton holding a second vote, to approve a revised school budget
The Brighton school district is holding a second vote, to approve a revised budget.
This is after the district failed to reach a super majority needed to exceed the NYS property tax cap.
School officials reviewed feedback from exit polls and based on that information, the board decided to reduce spending by over a million dollars.
"People made it clear that the tax increase was too high. They were concerned about losing the rebate check New York State would withhold from them and that really we needed to rethink the approach, and they're frustrated with the state of New York not providing adequate funding to our schools," said Dr. Kevin McGowan, Superintendent of Schools.
A second vote will be held June 18.
More Stories
-
The Home Depot Foundation spent time digging in the dirt on…
-
Rain and a few thundery downpours continue this evening and taper…
-
The Town of Ogden Police Department got an unusual call Tuesday night…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.