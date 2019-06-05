Brighton holding a second vote, to approve a revised school budget

The Brighton school district is holding a second vote, to approve a revised budget.

This is after the district failed to reach a super majority needed to exceed the NYS property tax cap.

School officials reviewed feedback from exit polls and based on that information, the board decided to reduce spending by over a million dollars.

"People made it clear that the tax increase was too high. They were concerned about losing the rebate check New York State would withhold from them and that really we needed to rethink the approach, and they're frustrated with the state of New York not providing adequate funding to our schools," said Dr. Kevin McGowan, Superintendent of Schools.

A second vote will be held June 18.



