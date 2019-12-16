Brighton FD raises concerns over town’s potential speed humps

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Temporary speed bumps are being tested in the Town of Brighton and that is concerning to the Brighton Fire Department.

The Brighton Fire department says speed bumps can create obstacles on the way to emergencies, and could slow response time.

The only permanent speed humps in Brighton are on South landing road. They are meant to reduce speeds and decrease traffic issues.

Temporary speed humps are popping up on other streets in Brighton as part of a town study on ways to reduce traffic problems.

“We have a number of areas where people are concerned about traffic, particularly on neighborhood streets and speed bumps are one way we can calm traffic,” said Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor.

Cars traveling down the road come to a complete stop before making the trip over the bump, something fire officials say emergency vehicles can’t afford to do.

“In our line of business not to be cliche but seconds do count. So, in order to get the truck to the speed bump, have it stop, safely transverse the bump, get back up to speed and then back to where it’s going, It actually adds quite a bit of time,” said chief Aaron Hiller, with the Brighton Fire Department.

There are other concerns as well. Sometimes drivers speed in between humps to make up for lost time, or try to miss the hump altogether by swerving.

In response to the temporary speed humps, department officials wrote a letter to the town voicing their concerns.

“Something that is something what we would deem a relatively minor incident it might be one truck but if it’s something really significant we’re gonna have lots of trucks going and that’s really it’s a problem,” said Hiller.

The town removed the first round of temporary speed humps in preparation for snow, but say the study will continue in the spring and the department concerns will be taken in account as well as data.

“These are one of those things that we really have to take a lot of variables into account as far as making a decision to whether to install more of them,” said Moehle.

Those temporary speed bumps will be back on neighborhood streets in Brighton once the snow melts in the spring.