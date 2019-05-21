Brighton CSD fails to reach the 60% approval needed to override the tax cap in the 2019-20 budget

The Brighton Central School District’s 2019-20 budget proposal was defeated Tuesday night.

The $81,857,906 budget received 1,617 yes votes and 1,335 no votes which means it reached 54.78% approval. The budget required 60% approval to pass because it would have exceeded the tax cap.

For the past eight years in New York State, there has been a maximum property tax increase of two percent. When districts go over the cap, they must seek super-majority approval from the voters to pass the budget (60 percent). While the majority of the districts are sticking to the approximate two percent cap, the budget presented by the Brighton Central School District amounts to 4.89 percent. The district states that the majority of the tax increase stems from general operations as well as debt acquired in 2017.

District officials in Brighton will now have to revise and submit a second budget proposal.

The Brockport Central School District’s 2019-20 budget of $82,496,416 was also defeated by a margin of 611 no votes to 524 yes votes. It was the only other district to have its school budget defeated.