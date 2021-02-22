Brighton community mourning student who died in Ecuador motorcycle crash

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton High School sophomore Joshua Ulloa has died following a motorcycle crash in Ecuador.

Ulloa was remembered by the district Monday night as an energetic friend and soccer player.

Counseling services will be available to students at the high school beginning Tuesday.

Families in the district were informed via a letter from Superintendent Kevin McGowan, which reads:

Dear Families,

I am deeply saddened to be writing to you this evening regarding the tragic passing of BHS sophomore Joshua Ulloa. We became aware late this evening that Josh died in a motorcycle accident while on vacation with his family in Ecuador. Josh has a younger sister, Alexa, a third grader at FRES.

An all-around wonderful young man, Josh was an avid soccer player. As Dr. Hall remarked, “He was full of life, energy, and kindness. We are shocked and terribly sad.” Josh was well-loved by the staff who worked with him and anyone who came into contact with him. As his soccer coach Adam Hiller said, “He had a love for his teammates and played with fire and tenacity.”

Counselors at BHS will be on hand in the Main Office, Counseling Office, Room 262, and in Mr. Hiller’s room throughout the day tomorrow and as needed in the days that follow. We are inviting the soccer team to school in the morning and welcome any students of either cohort to come to school if support is needed. Our writing to you this evening is in the hopes that you may have a chance to discuss this situation with your children before they come to school tomorrow. We will be in touch should additional information need to be shared.

Finally, the following resources may be helpful when you discuss this situation with your children: (note: this is a helpful resource regarding tragedy and death regardless of the specificity of the title). Helping Children Cope With Loss, Death and Grief.

Thank you in advance for supporting BHS students and for keeping Josh and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers.

Please let any of us know if you need anything at all.

Kevin

…every child, every day, every way

Kevin McGowan, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools