Brighton Central launches online tool to improve students’ mental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – This holiday season is bringing a lot of changes to students and families around our area, and experts say that can led to increased anxiety or mood changes. The Brighton Central School District is launching a new online tool to help students and families focus on their mental health during the holidays.

Christmas is looking very different this year with virtual church services-and many families skipping big gatherings For school-aged children, remote learning, changing school schedules and the loss of social activities can bring increased levels of stress and anxiety.

“We are, of course, seeing more low mood and part of that is the things we would do to change our mood are harder now,” Kenya Malcolm said.

The pandemic has put many challenges on families and children-and Mental health staff at the Brighton Central School District are focus on bringing resources to families that can help address this issue.

“The mental health staff is really adjusting the way that they do business and it’s just a different way of supporting kids and we know that they need it,” Betsy Paddock said.

The Wellness Suite features resources for students and adults including: meditation, coloring and journaling, yoga, relaxation activities, and more. It’s online for easy access.

“They can use it with their friends teachers can also use it with their students. and we just wanted to do it a little bit differently I know were in this virtual world right now and it just seemed really appropriate and times,” Paddock said.

The tools are meant to be fun and will help families focus on mental wellness. Other tips include a weekly family exercise activity and virtual parties with friends.