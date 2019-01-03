Brighton buys over 26 acres of open space Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC-TV) - 26.3 acres of land on Westfall Road in Brighton, acquired from Faith Temple Church. Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle took us on a wind-filled walk and discussed the community's plans for the real estate. All a part of "Envision Brighton 2028", this area is viewed as a public resource that will quote, "balance ecological sustainability with a diversity of healthy recreational opportunities."

"With this new additional land, we're going to look into it, and make some decisions into how we want to use it, but we're not going to rush it," says Moehle.

The land will be combined with existing acreage at Buckland Park, making it the largest park in Brighton, with over 147 acres of active and passive recreation land.

Once merged together, the overall scope of the giant park will have meadows, ball fields, trails, lodges, the historic Buckland House, Brighton Veterans Memorial, and wildlife habitats. For the newly bought land, there have been possibilities brought up, including a new community center and recreational structures...But 'keeping it green' is a priority.

"People see deer, they see foxes, they see all kinds of animals, so preserving that habitat is important," says Moehle.

And the cost for all of this to the average town taxpayer? "Less than a latte", adds Moehle, or roughly five dollars per year over the anticipated 20-year life of the bond. The town itself paid about 1.2 million for the land, but for Moehle, land like this is priceless. "One of the reasons we thought it was so important to buy this land is because they're not making any more of it," he adds.

Whatever plan takes place, the town says this new land will increase the lasting environmental and community value for residents and visitors.

To learn more about the Envision Brighton 2028 plan, you can follow this link: https://www.townofbrighton.org/DocumentCenter/View/9334/Envision-Brighton-FGEIS-8-17-18?bidId=