Brighton 12-year-old looking forward to COVID-19 vaccination for youth

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — He’s weathered 12 months of remote learning, masks, and social distancing, so when Eli Fybush heard kids his age might soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, he wanted to speak out.

“I don’t like shots personally,” he said, “but it would be worth it to get the vaccine and have this be over with.”

The FDA is expected to authorize vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 as early as next week. Pfizer says clinical trials showed the vaccine was nearly 100 percent effective in children that age.

