GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is continuing its coverage on brides who claim a tailor in Victor closed up shop and disappeared with their wedding dresses. News 8 first broke this story last month featuring two women: Adrienne DeFazio and Rachel Economou.

DeFazio is attempting to sue the tailor but hit a roadblock. With no one to serve the paperwork to, it all stopped. But Tuesday, News 8 was told a possible address was found for the tailor in hiding, and this case has the potential for the State Attorney General to get involved.

Attorney David Sieling with Brenna Boyce says that ultimately what these accusations come down to —between the brides’ missing dresses and The Victor Tailor— is a breach of contract.

“If you give somebody something and say ‘please fix it, repair it, alter it, and in exchange, I’ll give you money,’ that’s a contract,” said Sieling.

Sieling said the ladies are not alone in this. It’s happened before with other tailor shops.

“So, Attorney General Leticia James has previously come after a similar shop,” he said.

That, Sieling says, was in Altamont, New York. The shop was keeping wedding dresses and overcharging. And there have been more, with the court’s decision turning out in favor of the plaintiffs.

“By way of a settlement, requiring the owner to pay damages and restitution to several brides,” said Sieling.

Bride-to-be Adrienne DeFazio claims her dress went missing when The Victor Tailor —Mert Ozturk— closed his doors and vanished. She filed paperwork to take him to small claims court, but it was pushed back.

“And I recently got a letter from the Victor Town Court saying they can’t basically do anything because the business is no longer,” said DeFazio.

Letter from Victor Town Court

Ozturk she said, disappeared. A cold trail with no way to serve him the paperwork. Yet, Tuesday, a residential address was uncovered on Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

“I want to obviously try and sue him for the cost of the dress. I think that’s the very least,” she said. DeFazio is warning Ozturk to stand by and plans to re-file the paperwork with the Town of Irondequoit.

Sieling says as a reminder —like those other lawsuits— Ozturk could be facing additional action from Attorney General James.

“Particularly as the number of women who have been affected continues to grow,” said Seiling.

DeFazio and Economou are not alone. Since their story aired last month, DeFazio said she’s gotten about 70 messages from other women complaining about The Victor Tailor.