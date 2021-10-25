Brian Neenan named new Webster Central School District Superintendent

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six months after former Webster Central School District Superintendent Dr. Carmen Gumina retired, the Webster Central School district announced that Brian Neenan is the new Superintendent of the school district.

Gumina retired two weeks after a former district employee filed a lawsuit against the school back in April.

Kali Watkins, the former Webster teacher and coach, was found not guilty after prosecutors claimed he raped a 14-year-old student in a locker room at Webster Schroeder High School.Former coach initiates lawsuit against Town of Webster, police department, and school district

The lawsuit filed by Watkins claims that Gumina influenced the investigation into Watkins because the two had a relationship with the same woman — a teacher hired by Gumina.

Neenan was previously serving as the Interim Superintendent of Schools. He accepted the position as Webster CSD’s new superintendent of schools Monday. The board of education will approve the resolution to appoint Mr. Neenan during its Tuesday, November 2 meeting.

Webster CSD said this is in a press release Monday:

Mr. Neenan has been a valued member of Webster CSD’s administrative team since 2009. He has served as interim superintendent of schools since April 30, 2021. Prior to his appointment as interim superintendent, Mr. Neenan worked in a dual role as WCSD’s deputy superintendent (2015-2021) and assistant superintendent for instruction (2013-2021). Mr. Neenan began in Webster CSD as principal of Willink Middle School (2009-2013). Before joining the One Webster team in 2009, he served as an assistant principal at Victor CSD’s junior high school for four years. Mr. Neenan started his career in education as a mathematics and computer science teacher with Fairport CSD from 1996-2005.

“I consider it a privilege to continue serving Webster CSD as the new superintendent of schools,” Mr. Neenan said in that same release. “I’m proud of the work that our Webster team does together for our students. I look forward to collaborating with our district community to identify opportunities for us to grow and progress as a district.”