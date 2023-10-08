ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three Heads Brewing in Rochester held the “SIS Ta-Ta Tailgate Party” to support those who are battling breast cancer on Sunday.

Tickets cost $30 each and kids 12 and under were free. SIS is a non-profit organization that’s been around since 2005, and it provides financial assistance for breast cancer patients.

The fundraiser was also a tailgate party, so those in attendance were able to watch the Buffalo Bills play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Food during the fundraiser was included with the admission price.

Auction and raffle prizes included signed Buffalo Bills jerseys from Andre Reed and a hat signed by Josh Allen along with other Bills merchandise.

News 8’s Adam Chodak emceed the event.