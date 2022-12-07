ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor trailer fire has resulted in road closures in Scottsville, first responders said.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire started in the truck’s wheel well before spreading to the trailer. This caused the items the truck was carrying — frozen goods — to ignite.

The fire as of approximately 4:40 p.m. (David Haddon / News 8 WROC)

MCSO along with the Scottsville Fire Department started putting out the fire, however their efforts were slowed down after the truck exterior was extinguished.

Deputies said at 4:30 p.m. that responders are moving slowly and carefully to remove truck contents, out of fear that once the smoldering goods are exposed to oxygen, they’ll reignite.

Rochester Street is shut down from Genesee Street to Grove Street, MCSO representatives said. The street will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

No one was injured in the vehicle fire.