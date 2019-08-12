BREAKING: Penfield crash leaves two hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A serious motor vehicle crash on Dublin Road has left two Penfield teens hospitalized and a portion of the road closed.

Dublin Road is closed between 441 and Whalen Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. A Honda Accord was likely speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The car rolled over and landed upright. The 18-year-old driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old passenger is also at Strong, she sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine whether speed was the only factor in the crash.

They expect to be able to reopen the roadway by 6:30, and police say they will share more information by 6:00.