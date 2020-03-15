BREAKING: Ontario County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC)- Ontario County has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

Public Health Director Mary Beer did say there are no confirmed cases in Ontario county but, said the virus is a threat to citizens and visitors in the area.

The declaration does not contain specific orders but, directs all departments and agencies of Ontario County to take the steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jack Marren said it is necessary that Ontario County be proactive

The State of Emergency goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and will last 30 days unless it is canceled by Ontario County officials.