Breaking News
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
1  of  34
Closings
Attica Central Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Pinnacle Lutheran Church Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Webster Baptist Church

BREAKING: Ontario County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC)- Ontario County has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

Public Health Director Mary Beer did say there are no confirmed cases in Ontario county but, said the virus is a threat to citizens and visitors in the area.

The declaration does not contain specific orders but, directs all departments and agencies of Ontario County to take the steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jack Marren said it is necessary that Ontario County be proactive

The State of Emergency goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and will last 30 days unless it is canceled by Ontario County officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss