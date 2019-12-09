Brass band collects sock for people in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row the All in Brass Band held its holiday show, collecting socks for people in need.

They call this concert the Socktacular.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a pair of socks and those socks are then donated to the Open Door Mission Women and Children’s Center.

Band Director Tom Allen said the students organized the entire project.

“The kids in our band are the ones who told me that they learned that the most in need item at homeless centers during the holiday season and during winter, are clean warm socks,” Allen said.

“So the young kids in our band are the ones who told me that they wanted to help out and donate to that center.”

The All in Brass Band is made up of middle and high school students and performs year round at a variety of fundraisers.