Braddock Bay Wetlands helping curb climate change

Scientists at the College at Brockport are finding that wetlands around Lake Ontario may be playing a major role in fighting climate change.

Cattails are a common sight along Braddock Bay in Greece and are the focus of this SUNY Brockport study that started spring 2019. With a grant from the Great Lakes Research Consortium, this study will help better understand wetlands.

“We create an airtight seal from the from the chamber to the soil collar,” said Grad student Courtney Scoles. Scoles says they trap a section of wetland and measure. “We use a backpack gas analyzer, called a Picarro.”

This device uses lasers to sense the levels and changes in greenhouse gases. “Through those lasers in that backpack gas analyzer, we’re able to tell us the parts per million of gas that we’re looking at,” said Scoles.

The focus is on CO2 and how it gets absorbed by the cattails and foliage within wetlands. Methane emissions are also a huge part of this study, as it has a major contribution to global warming. Methane is nearly 10x more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide. These gases are being measured for the first time in the marshes of Lake Ontario.

Initial data shows that a loss of wetlands could mean more greenhouse gas emissions. “Degradation of wetlands,” said Dr. Rachel Schultz, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Ecology at the College at Brockport, “Can lead to a substantial portion of carbon to be released as methane to the atmosphere.”

The study will last through 2020 and is one of five projects receiving funding from the Great Lakes Research Consortium.