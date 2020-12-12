Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester holds gift drive-thru for dozens of children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester started its Christmas festivities early this year by hosting a gift drive-thru on Saturday morning.

Club members and Santa Claus handed out gift donations to more than 300 club members and their families.

Children were able to get their picture taken with Santa at the event, as well.

The gift drive was made possible by members of the Rochester community and several businesses, through the BGCR’s Amazon Wish List, and organizations across Rochester, including Toshiba, AT&T, Northwestern Mutual, Dr. Steven Damelio’s Office, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Power Management, RDG+Partners, CrossFit RSG, URMC Behavior Health & Wellness, and the MCC Student Nurses Association. Each have donated gifts for every child, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester said that in these uncertain and difficult times, the Rochester community has come together as one to ensure each kid receives a gift this Christmas.

“Our families always look forward to this event and it wouldn’t be as meaningful without the support of our Rochester community.” Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, said.