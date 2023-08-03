ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester held a luncheon Thursday to honor this year’s recipients of the Eva and Vaughn Morgan scholarship.

This scholarship was created to help allow children in the club to explore more education outside of the city.

One donor Kevin Morgan explains how he has seen this scholarship help the winners in the past.

“We’ve seen kids go from high school and be able to afford to go to college,” Scholarship Donor Kevin Morgan. “There’s a young lady who’s here who was able to go to nursing school when she was just getting started. And now she’s working in the high school as a nurse. So, it allows kids to pursue their dreams.”

This is the fourth year of giving away the scholarship with over 100 scholarships given away to the children at the Boys and Girls Club.