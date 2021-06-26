Boys and Girls Club holds benefit sale for Rochester youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester marked 50 years of service with a garage sale Saturday. The event took place inside the club’s Genesee Street location.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the club’s teen empowerment programs, which focus on developing academic and career opportunities for Rochester’s youth. The sale, supported by Harris Beach, featured items ranging from small appliances to toys and bicycles.

“We want them to be able to secure a job at a living wage,” the club’s Director of Development Koralee Bernardo said. “They might not go on to a four-year college, they may not want to, but we want to make sure they have the opportunity to have a living wage.”

Events such as the garage sale allows the organization’s mission of providing a foundation for the city’s future leaders to continue.