ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the big holiday being only nine days away, the Boys and Girls Club is continuing its tradition of letting kids have breakfast with Santa.

The event in its 24th year sees over 400 attendees each year and receives support from local and national companies.

Jay Vanderstyne with West Herr Automotive Group says while they are a sponsor, seeing the joy on the kid’s faces is consistently rewarding.