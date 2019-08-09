Boy battling brain tumor is surprise star at Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — 11-year-old Ethan Haley finished his last round of radiation treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital for a brain tumor. To celebrate, Make-A-Wish stepped in to help Ethan realize his dream at Frontier Field, but tonight was just part one of that wish.

With no clue of what to expect, the baseball-loving boy stepped out onto Frontier Field with his family to be the “surprise star” at the Rochester Red Wings game. Benjamin Marchione with Make-A-Wish says they are there to uplift Ethan and others as they fight critical illnesses.

“Our whole mission is to give them strength through their fight, help them transform their lives, and hopefully get better,” says Marchione.

Ethan’s father, Nathanael Haley, says this brain tumor battle has been two years long, with treatments, surgeries and rehab. He’s excited to see his son enjoying life again.

“It was all pretty tough on him, but the Lord’s really just been keeping us. It’s finally good to see him get some of the attention that he actually deserves because he’s the one who doesn’t like the attention on him,” says Haley.

He adds whatever this next chapter in Ethan’s life brings, tonight got them all ready for it.

“Our goal here at the Rochester Red Wings is the create memories for families,” says Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason. He says it was an honor to be a small part of Ethan’s Make-A-Wish.

“And hopefully we did something that Ethan will remember for a long time,” says Mason.

And there’s a second part to this wish for Ethan will happen later this month.

“He’ll be meeting the (New York) Yankees as part of his wish in a couple of weeks,” says Marchione.

But the best news? Marchione says Ethan’s future is looking bright. “(He’s) doing very well, that’s our understanding so we’re really excited for him,” says Marchione.

To date, Make-A-Wish has fulfilled the dreams of nearly 3,000 children in Western New York. Tonight’s event was also sponsored by Discover Financial Services.