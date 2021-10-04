Bow hunting for deer begins Monday in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday marks the opening of the Deer Management Program Bow Hunt in Irondequoit.

Officials say this program has helped manage the town’s deer population since the late 1990s, especially for reducing deer-related motor vehicle accidents.

The Bow Hunt only takes place on properties that have consented, and must pass certain requirements like proximity to residences and roads. Additionally, Irondequoit police personnel conducts a visit to ensure a property’s safety for the Bow Hunt program.

Only hunters who are authorized to participate, and who have passed a proficiency test, are eligible to take part.

The program currently has a full roster of hunters, but as openings become available, new hunters who meet the qualifications and standards will be contacted after they apply.

The Bow Hunt only takes place on school days and does not occur if either the East or West Irondequoit Central School Districts are off for the day. Officials say hunting is only permitted from sunrise to 12 p.m.

The Bow Hunt usually runs until the second week of December, but may end sooner at the discretion of the town.

For more information about this program, visit this website.