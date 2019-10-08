Bow hunt begins in Irondequoit for deer management

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — October 7 marked opening day for the annual deer management bow hunt in Irondequoit. It is a unique program to help control deer population that has withstood the test of time.

Deer are illegal to hunt in Monroe County parks like Durand Eastman Park in Irondequoit, but legal for licensed hunters in registered sites.

Stephen Yoggy sees deer nearly every time he leaves his Irondequoit home. “[I] enjoy a walk with the dog,” said Yoggy, “Usually there’s a bunch in there running around, usually see 8-10 in the park itself and even just walking down the road.”

The goal is to reduce health hazards with deer running in the road and creating car accidents. It can also help keep the population down and prevent the spread of Lyme disease. The laws for this method were explicitly written out in 2017.

“These are not people’s front yards,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley, “But there are very specific requirements a property has to meet for us to allow hunting, namely proximity to a street.”

Seeley says about 80 hunters are spread across more than 70 properties that have with major restrictions. Those are only mornings during the week and a rigorous test is in place to be a part of this program.

Regardless, there are people against the management plan. “We do have pockets of people who bring up concerns. Our goal is always to try to be respectful of them to operate within the framework of the law,” said Seeley.

The program lasts about two months and does not run if any school in the Irondequoit district is out for any reason.