Bottles thrown at NYSP, RPD officers, one arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department along with troopers with the New York State Police responded to a large crowd on Sunday in the East and Alexander Bar District in Rochester at around 1 a.m.

RPD said numerous objects including bottles were thrown at officers which led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Rochester woman.

While dispersing the crowd, officers said there were two different incidents involving shots fired.

Officers said a 25-year-old man from Rochester was found shot in his upper body. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries were declared non-life-threatening.

Shortly after that a 42-year-old man from Rochester arrived at SMH with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. His injury was also considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.