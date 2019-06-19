Both Brighton and Brockport approve second school budget votes

Polls were open at both Brighton and Brockport Central School Districts Tuesday as they attempt to push through their annual budgets for the second time.

Brighton revised their budget after it failed to get the super majority needed to exceed the property tax earlier this month. Brockport Central School District held a public hearing after theirs failed by about 100 votes. Teachers Aides in the district said they were frustrated by the proposed spending.

Polls for both districts were open until 9 p.m.

The Brockport Central School District 2019-2020 school budget of $82,496,416 passed. 827 people voted yes, and 594 voted against the budget.

With 81 percent of residents voting yes, the Brighton Central School District approved an $80,522,065 budget for the 2019-2020 school year.