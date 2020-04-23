Bored at home? Try Kodak’s ‘World’s Largest Puzzle’

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — There are a lot of ways to pass the time while this pandemic has shut down most parts of society. Some are reading, others are gaming, or cooking, but one of the best ways to pass the time and challenge your brain at the same time is by doing puzzles.

This puzzle would definitely be a challenge.

For a cool $599 you can be the proud owner of Kodak’s “World’s Largest Puzzle.”

There are 27 different options for what the puzzle ultimately will look like. According to the online product description:

“Each photo was initially taken by a professional photographer, then digitally enhanced and printed in high quality. You’ll see the quality in every piece.

Included:

27 separately packaged puzzles – 1,900 pieces each

(Each puzzle – 39 inches x 24 inches) Image reference poster

They all interlock to create one giant puzzle – 51,300 total pieces – approximately 28.5 feet x 6.25 feet.”

You read that right, 51,300 pieces. You’ll need a big table if you want to conquer this challenge.

For more information about the puzzle, or how to acquire one for yourself, click here.

Even the instructions are kind of like a puzzle: