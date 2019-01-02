Boil water advisory lifted in Albion

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says the boil water advisory has been lifted and residents can once again safely consume water.

——————-

The Orleans County sheriff is warning some Albion residents to boil their water for safety.

The advisory is because of a water main break, causing a loss of pressure.

The break affects the Albion business district, North of the Erie Canal to Bacon Road S.

Residents there are asked to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and let it cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or preparing food.

The advisory is in place until further notice, and could last several days.