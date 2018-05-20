Boil Water Advisory for Town of Ontario after a water main break

A water main break on Lake Road in the Town of Ontario took place around 3 a.m. Sunday near Ginna Nuclear Power Plant. This could have resulted in contaminants to enter the system.

The New York State Department of Health is requiring all Town of Ontario water customers to boil their water before using. Customers must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allow it to cool before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, and making ice. Another alternative is to use bottled water from a NYSDOH approved source.

The water can still be used for bathing and washing. This boil-water order applies to all residential and commercial customers. This advisory is expected to be in effect for the next few days, or until bacteriological samples confirm the water is safe to drink.

“I can’t say if its high risk or low risk we just try to go with no risk, the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice, once we get confirmation of the lab samples that there is no bacteria then we will lift it,” said Adam Cummings, Water Utilities Superintendent for the Town of Ontario.

“I think that we’ll probably go out and grab some bottled water for now and try to avoid it all together,” said Jessica Smorol, who lives in the town of Ontario.

Cummings says this should not be an issue for our neighbors in Walworth or Williamson.

Water customers will be updated on this situation through automated telephone messages using the New York Alert system. Updates and additional information will also be posted on the Town of Ontario website at www.ontariotown.org as it becomes available.

Those with questions are asked to call the Water Utilities Department at (315) 524-2941 ext. 700.