Body recovered from car parked near Park Avenue identified as missing Livingston County woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The body that was recovered from a car parked in the Park Avenue neighborhood in Rochester has been identified as a missing woman from Livingston County.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Vick Park A on Tuesday around 5 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the found 48-year-old Betsey Vattimo, of Leicester, dead inside a car.

“Due to the manner in which Vattimo was found, the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. Vattimo had previously been reported missing to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on February 2, 2021,” officials from RPD said in a release.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation did not show signs of foul play contributing to the death of Vattimo. However, RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.