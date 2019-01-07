Police investigate after body found in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - First responders were on scene after a body was found in Monday afternoon on Rochester's north side.
Officers say the body was found near the Veteran's Memorial Bridge around 1 p.m. Investigators are now working to identify the body.
The circumstances of the individual's death are not yet known.
