Body in Livingston County suspected to be missing fugitive, David Clyde Morgan

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office believes a body found in Geneseo Sunday could be that of fugitive David Morgan.

A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area off of route 20A in Geneseo. Police say hunters looking for deer antlers discovered the remains around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a press conference, Sheriff Tom Dougherty said an investigation of the scene has given them a reason to believe that the skeletal remains could belong to David Morgan, a fugitive who went missing over one year ago.

“Just in the last month an half we had tips up in Canada where we sent resources to Ontario Canada and out west to St. Louis Missouri; so we have never stopped looking for David Cylde Morgan,” said Charles Salina, U.S. Marshal of Western New York. “So if it does end up being him, it’s going to be great news for the investigators, they can close the case out.”

Morgan was last seen in July of 2018 during a traffic stop on Route 63. Police said he pointed a gun at an officer. Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area in the ensuing chaos.

“If it is and I do stress ‘if it is’, that most likely he got through our perimeter prior to it being set up. It would have been a dead sprint down. This was heavy corn if you remember at that time then down over the hill, then own over 20A and continued down to the wooded area,” said Sheriff Tom Dougherty with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan was on the run from North Carolina where he was on probation. Law enforcement there said they discovered more than three pounds of marijuana in Morgan’s house which violated his release.

In the following days, deputies, troopers, and police searched Geneseo and surrounding areas for him.

Morgan’s girlfriend, who was arrested during the traffic stop told police that Morgan mentioned wanting to go out “Bonnie and Clyde style, and a secondary search was started in an effort to recover Morgan’s body.

Dougherty said the remains of a decomposed body found Sunday, could be the end of the search.

“We can’t say with 100% certainty that this David Clyde Morgan. But there are things on scene that lead us to believe that. But again we will work with the medical examiner’s office for DNA confirmation or dental confirmation,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

Dental records and DNA will be used to make a positive identification.