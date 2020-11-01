Body found in the Erie Canal in Fairport, police say there’s no indication of foul play

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the canal in Fairport.

Officials say around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was walking on the canal between Parker Street and Turk Hill Road when they found a body partially submerged in the water near the bank of the canal.

The Fairport Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairport Fire Department worked together to recover the deceased male.

The Fairport Police are conducting an investigation to identify the individual and a medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

They say there currently is no indication of any foul play.