Body found in the Erie Canal in Fairport, police say there’s no indication of foul play

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal MVC sirens IMG_1560722032807.jpg.jpg

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the canal in Fairport.

Officials say around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was walking on the canal between Parker Street and Turk Hill Road when they found a body partially submerged in the water near the bank of the canal.

The Fairport Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairport Fire Department worked together to recover the deceased male.

The Fairport Police are conducting an investigation to identify the individual and a medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

They say there currently is no indication of any foul play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss