Rochester, NY (WROC) – Rochester police say a body was discovered in the Genesee River Thursday morning.

News 8 is told the body was found just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of Genesee Street and Plymouth Avenue. The RPD Scuba team was called in to recover the body which is now in the custody of the medical examiner.

At this time there is no word on how the body ended up in the river or the identity of the victim.