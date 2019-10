ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dogs working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be much safer thanks to a donation of body armor.

K9s Kato, Hary, Sabre and Dyno will receive bullet and stab protective vest, each embroidered with the statement, “Honoring those who serve and scarified.”

The donation was made by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The delivery for the vests is expected within eight to 10 weeks.