Bob the Boomer: Lonsberry’s ageism take goes viral in since-deleted tweet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester area radio host Bob Lonsberry is known for a lot of things locally, but now when you search his name on the internet, one thing rises above the rest — ok boomer.

Outlets throughout the state, throughout the country, and even throughout the world, are reporting on Lonsberry’s early Monday tweet — that he’s since deleted. Here it is:

Lonsberry compared the word “boomer” as in “baby boomer” to the n-word. Something that the Dictionary did not take kindly to:

Lonsberry hasn’t explained the tweet, apologized for it, or commented on it at all — just deleted it and moved on. Lonsberry has not returned a request for comment from News 8.

The New York Times recently published a report about how millennials and Generation Z members have started saying “OK boomer” as a retort to older generations, but Lonsberry appears to be the first to compare the retort to the n-word.

Despite the deletion, Lonsberry’s take on ageism took on a life of its own. It skyrocketed to the front page of Reddit, and Twitter. It was picked up by every major media outlet, and was mocked incessantly online — so much so that now every time Lonsberry has tweeted since then, he’s received hundreds of replies, in some kind of variation, of “Ok boomer,” even with no context therein.

It would be impossible to isolate all of the replies and mentions, but here are a few examples:

Guys, I think I have to leave Twitter. Someone with a pink cartoon unicorn as their avi just called me a Boomer. I’m strong, but not that strong. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 5, 2019

OK b-word — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 4, 2019

The reason “ok boomer” is such a devastating burn is the sputtering, outsized rage it produces proves the point. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 5, 2019

Kids: "Grandpa, tell us where you were the day Lonsberry was humiliated on the internet."



Grandpa: "I'll never forget it. I wasted a day of productivity, cackling at my phone like an imbecile. The locals dubbed it #Lonsboomer It was glorious."



Kids: "Wow!" pic.twitter.com/jDqDHEuWz8 — James Simons (@rochplanner) November 5, 2019

Watching Bob Lonsberry get eviscerated on a national level today is making my Rochesterian heart grow like the grinch — W (@wulllim) November 4, 2019

Bob Lonsberry is an embarrassment to Rochester. — R.t Voll (@ORtvollO) November 4, 2019

bob lonsberry really thought deleting his tweet comparing "boomer" to the n word would get people off his back lmao ok boomer — keona🌺🧢 (@keonaaac) November 4, 2019

Might be best to just delete this account. Although for a boomer that might be challenging to figure out. — Chuck (@CGHess85) November 4, 2019

