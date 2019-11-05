Bob the Boomer: Lonsberry’s ageism take goes viral in since-deleted tweet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester area radio host Bob Lonsberry is known for a lot of things locally, but now when you search his name on the internet, one thing rises above the rest — ok boomer.
Outlets throughout the state, throughout the country, and even throughout the world, are reporting on Lonsberry’s early Monday tweet — that he’s since deleted. Here it is:
Lonsberry compared the word “boomer” as in “baby boomer” to the n-word. Something that the Dictionary did not take kindly to:
Lonsberry hasn’t explained the tweet, apologized for it, or commented on it at all — just deleted it and moved on. Lonsberry has not returned a request for comment from News 8.
The New York Times recently published a report about how millennials and Generation Z members have started saying “OK boomer” as a retort to older generations, but Lonsberry appears to be the first to compare the retort to the n-word.
Despite the deletion, Lonsberry’s take on ageism took on a life of its own. It skyrocketed to the front page of Reddit, and Twitter. It was picked up by every major media outlet, and was mocked incessantly online — so much so that now every time Lonsberry has tweeted since then, he’s received hundreds of replies, in some kind of variation, of “Ok boomer,” even with no context therein.
It would be impossible to isolate all of the replies and mentions, but here are a few examples:
