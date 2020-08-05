Bob Duffy has no word on when gyms might reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Some gym owners are facing losing their customers, employees, and even their whole business as they try to survive being closed.

Golds Gym in Webster is doing all they can to keep their employees while waiting to reopen, but Bob Duffy, leader of reopening in the Finger Lakes region, says he just doesn’t know when or if that will happen.

Todd Levine, who own Golds Gym in Webster is considering legal action if gyms aren’t allowed to open soon.

“We’ve sent out letters to state senator, congressional leaders, assemblymen and we’re trying to go through that avenue rather than pursue legal action against the state,” said Levine.

Levine says as a business who focuses on health, they are ready to take the steps to keep customers safe. He pointed to a survey from fitness industry consultant MXM that showed in over 3.4 million gym check-ins, there were 0.004% of positive cases.

“The one thing that health clubs do, fitness centers, is we focus on fitness and wellness, the health of our customers,” said Levine. “The data that we see right now and the data that everybody sees does not support a health center being closed.”

Levine has developed a safety plan and is part of a group writing to officials to let gyms open.

Duffy says he talks to gym owners every day, but spikes across the nation could be leading the governor’s office to slow down starting phase four, which is keeping gyms and other entertainment venues closed.

“You have this huge exhaling over and over again, it does raise the chance for an infection to be spread. I think that’s the concern right now,” said Duffy. “I probably start my day and finish my night with countless emails, and or phone calls about gyms and my answers been the same, I wish I knew, I don’t know. We’re hoping to hear something fairly soon.”

Ultimately the decision will come from the governor’s office, and Duffy is hoping for a decision soon, but the timelines is so uncertain.