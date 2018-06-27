Boaters beware of continued cold water on Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The coast guard has all hands-on deck going into the holiday weekend across Lake Ontario as July Fourth is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.

Swimmers on the lake can expect water in the upper 50s on the beach; close to where even the Coast Guard would wear a suit in the water.

"Fifty-degree air temp, fifty-degree water temp, we have to wear our water suits," said U.S. Coast Guard Tyler West. Just last year, they had to rescue a woman from the cold

"She froze right up, and she had to be pulled out of the water by EMS," said West.

July 4th weekend is one of their busiest and while the sun does a decent job of warming the surface temperatures of Lake Ontario, further out temperatures are much colder.

"Everything is related to temperature on this lake," said Jeff Goater, a fisherman on Lake Ontario since 1976. The cold water has helped business.

His company goes on 8-hour charters, catches fish, then brings them back to eat. They have been able to continue to hook salmon as this year has been very positive for his business.

This is in large part thanks to cold water; what fish love. It is important to keep passengers out of the cold water. That takes life jackets, fire extinguishers, emergency kits, and sound advice.

"Always keep your feet on the floor. If you keep your feet on the floor, everything will be all right," said Goater.

Alcohol is allowed for passengers, but in hot sun can increase fatigue so moderation is sound advice from the coast guard.

In order to check the temperature of Lake Ontario for swimming, you can call (585) 753-5887.