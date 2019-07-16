BlueCross Arena may lose a number of popular events if negotiations fail

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Some popular shows like Disney on Ice and Sesame Street Live may not be returning to the BlueCross Arena. The parties involved are still negotiating, but have yet to reach an agreement.

Feld Entertainment is the promoter of those shows. A representative tells News 8 it has not been able to reach a deal but plans to continue discussions.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which operates the BlueCross Arena, says they’ve had many conversations with Feld and they remain open to reaching a reasonable agreement for bringing their events to the arena.

Norman Jones works for the City of Rochester as the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services. He didn’t discuss these specific shows but told News 8 Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s contract is beneficial for the city.

“This is their first full year of operating this management agreement and what we say to you is to give it time. They have a professional model they are going to be utilizing. I think they are going to have a benefit here. We are already seeing a benefit on the risk that the city has been able to mitigate by not taking on the same terms with the previous contract with SMG,” said Jones.

It has been reported that the city’s contract with Pegula Sports and Entertainment has not been finalized. According to jones it has. He says the contract reduces the city’s financial risk and the burden on taxpayers.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment took over daily operations from SMG last summer.