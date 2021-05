FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, signage at Sahlen Field, home of the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, in Buffalo, N.Y., is viewed. The Blue Jays will walk onto the field Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, as the host team for the first time in 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Blue Jays announced Monday they will add more fully vaccinated seating to Sahlen Field beginning June 15.

This will increase the overall seating capacity of Sahlen Field to 45%, about 7,500 people.

According to the team, they will also no longer require fans sitting in the outdoor seating bowl to wear masks.

More tickets will be available to the Yankees games in mid-June because of this. They will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.