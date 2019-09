Blue green algae has been detected on both Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes, the Ontario County health department reports.

As a result, officials have closed Deep Run Beach in the Town of Gorham, Onanda Park Beach in Canandaigua and Sandy Bottom Beach on Honeoye Lake.

However, health officials say it is safe to boat and swim on boat lakes, as long as the area doesn’t show visible algae.

More information on Blue Green Algae