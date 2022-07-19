CORNING, N.Y. (WROC) — Netflix’s hit glassblowing reality competition series, “Blown Away,” is coming back to the streaming service for a third season Friday. The show features a collaborative effort with the Corning Musuem of Glass.

First, the Museum’s Curator of Postwar and Contemporary Glass Susie J. Silbert will serve as the final guest evaluator, and for that finale, the Museum’s “Hot Glass Team” will help the finalists.

As in years past, the winner will participate in a residency at the Museum.

“My residency at CMoG was a game changer,” said Season 2 winner Elliot Walker in a statement. “I was able to work with the Museum’s Hot Glass Team to build on the concepts and themes from the show to push my practice in new directions.”

New this year, the winner will have their work displayed at the Museum, and one creation from each participant will be on display as well.

“(It) is especially exciting that new audiences from around the world are being introduced to an art form that is at the heart of what we do at The Corning Museum of Glass,” said the Museum’s president and executive director, Karol Wight. “Viewers of Season 3 will learn they can see the winning installation on view

at the Museum.”