ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - More than three inches of snow fell overnight into Wednesday morning at the Rochester airport. This made it the first time this winter season that the Rochester International Airport had an inch of snow in one snow. This is late for Rochester. The average first inch usually comes on November 20. The latest inch of snowfall for any winter season came on December 28, 2015.

Lake-effect snow behind a larger storm system that had brought rain on Monday was to thank for the first snow of the season. Typically the first inch does not come in such a big wave, and the first three inches comes on average December 6th. This puts Rochester at about five inches on the season, which is just a few inches below normal.