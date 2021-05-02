Blood drive in honor of Cavalry Scout Shawn McMullen

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Shawn McMullen was a Cavalry Scout in the U.S. Army. He died in 2015 at age 27. His family wanted to honor his legacy of giving back with an annual blood drive.

That continued Saturday with the third annual Shawn’s Heroes for Life blood drive. The event collected blood donations for the Red Cross. Other donation events in McMullen’s honor raise money for local veterans and organ donation efforts.

Past blood drives in Shawn’s honor have collected 70 lifesaving units of blood. This year Shawn’s family has set a goal of 70 more.

“Between those two things our organization thrives and carries on Shawn’s memory,” Diane McMullen said. “It’s sad that we lost Shawn, but it’s beautiful that something could go on and his wishes could be granted.”