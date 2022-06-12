PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Red Cross teamed up with the Veterans Outreach Center to host a blood drive in memory of local Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch.

The blood drive was held Saturday in Penfield at the YMCA. The goal was to collect 50 pints of blood. Organizers said there is a strong need for blood and the turnout on Saturday was a tremendous help.

“Being in the midst of going into summer, there is always an increased need for blood supply,” district manager at American Red Cross Debra Dunn said. “We’ve had a great turnout today from the community, friends, family, neighbors coming out to honor Gary’s memory.”