Blood drive held in remembrance of Fairport teens

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) 12 years ago, five Fairport teens were killed in a car accident just days after graduation.

For the past eight years, the five families have held a blood drive in their memory.

The drive honors Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley.



For their families, it’s important to remember their lives, and about thanking the community.

Katie Shirley’s mother, Stephanie Shirley, explained why the drive is so important not only to her, but the other families as well.

“We like to bring the community together for a good cause, and the Red Cross and giving blood is in high demand. Our girls would’ve turned 30 this year and we feel that they would’ve been settled professionally and personally, and doing a lot of good things in the community, so this kind of helps us bring what they would’ve done forward. And also the five families want to thank the community for all they did for us during the last twelve years,” said Shirley.

The drive runs until 7 p.m. at St. John of Rochester Church on Wickford Way in Fairport.