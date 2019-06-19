Blood drive being held Thursday in honor of Fairport Angels

A blood drive will be held Thursday in memory of the Fairport Angels, the five young women who were killed in a car accident just days after their high school graduation in 2007.

June 2019 marks 12 years since the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley.

The blood drive, which has been held every year since 2011, serves as a positive way to remember the angels, a way that inspires the act of giving to others.

The event will be held from 1 p.m to 7 p.m Thursday in the gymnasium at 8 Wickford Way, in Fairport.

To schedule your appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor keyword: stjohnofrochesterfairport.

Walk-ins are also welcome.