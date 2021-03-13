BLM protests held in suburbs show solidarity with city

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple Black Lives Matter protests took place Saturday as a show of solidarity between suburban communities and the city of Rochester.

Families, community groups, and educational leaders are working to bring change to the suburbs of Monroe County.

“So why are you out here today?”… “To change the world,” said Olivia Shaw, a protester.

Black Lives Matter protests took over streets and business intersections in Monroe County suburbs like Penfield, Greece and Perinton. Their signs and chants filled the air. The message was clear to those driving by — equality for all.

“I think it’s important because, black lives matter and not many people have been treating them correctly lately,” said Sebastian Shaw.

More than 90% of the Rochester police department’s sworn officers live outside of the city, and organizers with ‘Being Black in the ‘Burbs’ wanted to reach officers in their home communities.

“It’s about justice, it’s about fair treatment and it’s important that white allies be here for our black citizens,” said Joe Simson.

The message goes beyond equality, but also, representation in the education system and town boards as well. With elections on the way, many are trying to bring change to suburb communities through voting.

“Diversity brings out the best qualities of every community and it fortifies and strengthens not just politically, economically but also helps to address mental health issues as well,” said Ann Marie Scorsone. “We’re a community and together we are stronger.”

‘Being Black in the Burbs’ plans to continue spreading message of diversity and inclusion as we head into the election season.