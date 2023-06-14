ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Swillburg neighborhood in Rochester is honoring its history Saturday. The Swillburg Neighborhood Association is hosting a sculpture unveiling of musician and bandleader Blanche Calloway.

The event at the Otto Henderberg Park runs from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. with the dedication and special remarks at 1 p.m. There will be food from Bubby’s BBQ, and Uptown Groove will be playing the event. Additional parking can be found at the nearby Pinnacle School No. 35.

Blanche Calloway was the older sister of one of the first jazz superstars, Cab Calloway. Both were born on Sycamore Street in Rochester’s Swillburg Neighborhood.

Blanche is known as the first woman to lead an all-male jazz band and established her reputation over a 50-year career.

The sculpture will be placed on Sycamore in the Otto Henderberg Park. A portion of the parklet is at the Calloway’s former address. The home has since been demolished.

The Neighborhood Association says it will be a welcome addition to Swillburg.

“It’s important for the neighborhood associate to recognize Blanche, as there is already a monument to Cab Calloway. And since Blanche was so important to the music industry, we wanted to honor her legacy as well,” said Josh Jacobs with the Association.

The sculpture itself is modeled after this photo and is constructed by local artist Stacey Mrva. Jacobs and Mrva say the piece is meant to convey motion and will be positioned so it looks like “Blanche” will be conducting Uptown Groove playing in the gazebo in the parklet.

More on Cab:

Cab is best known as the “hi-de-ho” man, intoning “Minnie the Moocher,” a charismatic bandleader and singer, as well as the author of the “Hepster Dictionary;” which codified 30s and 40s jazz musician slang. Some of the terms like “man,” “vibe,” and “salty” are still used today.