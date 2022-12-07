ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Blackfriars Theatre is preparing to welcome audience members for their latest holiday performance, “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”

The production kicks off on December 9 and goes through the 31. It includes characters you might find familiar from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” including Elizabeth Darcy, Mary Bennet and, of course, Mr. Darcy.

Jess Ruby and Campbell McDade Clay are both performing and say you don’t have to be familiar with the original story of Price and Prejudice to understand their performance.

“I think there’s a lot of a lot of elements that are the same, you definitely don’t need to like go and do your homework, read the book and study up to see it,” Clay, who plays Mary Bennett, said. “It’ll still make sense if you don’t know that.”